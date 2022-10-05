COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One hundred years ago this week, the first game at Ohio Stadium was played. Since then, the home of Ohio State football has become one of the most iconic sports venues in America.

Last week, the Buckeyes celebrated The Shoe turning 100 in a 49-10 win over Rutgers. Among other commemorations, The Shoe received Ohio landmark status with a plaque installed in front of the Rotunda.

The celebrations happened a week before the anniversary date, with the Buckeyes playing on the road Saturday at Michigan State. Friday is the official date marking 100 years since the first game.

In that time, 597 games have been played at Ohio Stadium, with Ohio State officially excluding eight games in 2010 because of a series of NCAA rules violations. OSU has won 464, lost 113, and tied 20. The stadium has had some all-time classic top-five games, the occasional upset, and 26 victories over Michigan.

Here is a look at some of the milestone games.

First Game: Oct. 7, 1922

Ohio State 5, Ohio Wesleyan 0

A little over a year after ground was broken, Ohio Stadium had its first game for the season opener against Ohio Wesleyan. Capacity was 63,000, but it was not a sellout as only 25,000 fans attended.

The 1920s was an era of football where offenses were not as potent as they are now, with the Buckeyes beating the Battling Bishops 5-0. Two weeks later, 72,000 fans packed the stands for the official dedication game and the first Ohio State-Michigan game at The Shoe. Buckeyes lost 19-0.

Courtesy Photo/Ohio State University archives

100th Game: Oct. 18, 1941

Ohio State 16, Purdue 14

Fast forward 19 years and Ohio Stadium had its 100th college football game with a Big Ten matchup between the 10th-ranked Buckeyes and the Boilermakers. Sixty-six thousand fans packed in as the Buckeyes led 16-0 after the first half, scoring a safety for its first points.

Purdue chugged its way back into the game, closing the deficit to just two points. The Boilermakers were unable to tie the score, with that safety ending up being the difference.

By 1941, many Ohio State home game traditions were established, including the Block O student section, Script Ohio, and the marching band ramp entrance.

500th Game: Nov. 12, 2007

Ohio State 58, Northwestern 7

By 2007, Ohio Stadium has been established as a college football colosseum with attendance typically topping 100,000, and more often than not, fans were seeing the Buckeyes take care of business.

The 500th game at The Shoe fulfilled both of those quotas as the No. 9 Buckeyes hosted the Wildcats in a televised afternoon game with 105,000 fans in attendance. It was a phenomenal celebration for the Scarlet & Grey, marking the occasion with a win where receiver Brian Robiskie caught three touchdown passes.

** FILE ** In this Sept. 22, 2007 file photo, Ohio State football fans get ready for Ohio Stadium’s 500th football game, against Northwestern in Columbus, Ohio. Every football Saturday, a legion of volunteer ushers suited up in black jackets heads out to meet and greet Buckeyes fans at Ohio Stadium, answer their questions and check their tickets. But an off-the-gridiron clash broke out recently between a new, young game-day manager and a seasoned crew of ushers _ some close to twice his age _ with a sentimental attachment to the Blackcoat duties some have performed for decades. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

** FILE ** Ohio State coach Jim Tressel leads his team onto the field Sept. 22, 2007, after halftime of a football game against Northwestern in Columbus, Ohio. As the weeks pass with Ohio State riding the crest of the polls and the BCS rankings, the Buckeyes are growing tired of hearing about why they don’t deserve to be No. 1. The Buckeyes (9-0, 5-0 Big Ten) are growing aggravated that no matter what they do seems to be downgraded or dismissed. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

Ohio State’s Chimdi Chekwa (5) runs against Northwestern after intercepting a pass during a college football game in Columbus, Ohio, in this Sept. 22, 2007 photo. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Ohio State wide receiver Brian Robiskie (80) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Northwestern’s Deante Battle (22) during a college football game Sept. 22, 2007, in Columbus, Ohio. This wasn’t the way the season was supposed to go for a young Ohio State team. The Buckeyes were blessed with a weak early schedule, from which they hoped to glean some experience and get comfortable with their roles before moving on to what passes for the toughies in the Big Ten in the back half of the season. Instead, little more than a month in, the Buckeyes find themselves ranked No. 4 and a national championship contender. (AP Photo/Terry Gilliam)

Ohio State tailback Chris Wells (28) runs against Northwestern defense Saturday, Sept. 22, 2007 during a college football game in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State Marching Band plays before a football game against Northwestern Saturday, Sept. 22, 2007 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

550th Game: Sept. 26, 2015

Ohio State 38, Western Michigan 12

The Shoe underwent a $13.7 million renovation in 2014 with new turf, south stand seats, waterproofing, lights, and more improvements. The defending national champion Buckeyes took to the field with 106,000 fans in attendance as they faced Western Michigan.

OSU’s defense was stalwart as they limited the Broncos to 12 points while quarterback Cardale Jones threw two touchdown passes. That year began a trend of setting attendance records at the Horseshoe, with the most coming in November when 108,000 people attended the Michigan State game.

COLUMBUS, OH – SEPTEMBER 26: The Ohio State Buckeyes defense swarms over Jamauri Bogan #32 of the Western Michigan Broncos to hold him to no gain near the Broncos’ goal line in the second quarter at Ohio Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – SEPTEMBER 26: Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the Ohio State Buckeyes leaps over Darius Phillips #14 of the Western Michigan Broncos for a first down gain in the second quarter at Ohio Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – SEPTEMBER 26: Braxton Miller #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes leaps to avoid the tackle attempt from Ronald Zamort #7 of the Western Michigan Broncos in the fourth quarter at Ohio Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Western Michigan 38-12. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – SEPTEMBER 26: Head Coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes shouts instructions to his team in the second quarter against the Western Michigan Broncos at Ohio Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Western Michigan 38-12. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The next milestone game at the Horseshoe is just around the corner, with the 600th closing out the 100th year. It’ll be Ohio State vs. Michigan.

Other milestone games at the Horseshoe:

50th Game: Vanderbilt 26, Ohio State 21 (1931)

200th Game: Ohio State 7, Wisconsin 7 (1958)

250th Game: Illinois 17, Ohio State 13 (1967)

300th Game: Missouri 22, Ohio State 21 (1976)

350th Game: Ohio State 55, Northwestern 7 (1983)

400th Game: Ohio State 20, Louisville 19 (1992)