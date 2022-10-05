COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One hundred years ago this week, the first game at Ohio Stadium was played. Since then, the home of Ohio State football has become one of the most iconic sports venues in America.
Last week, the Buckeyes celebrated The Shoe turning 100 in a 49-10 win over Rutgers. Among other commemorations, The Shoe received Ohio landmark status with a plaque installed in front of the Rotunda.
The celebrations happened a week before the anniversary date, with the Buckeyes playing on the road Saturday at Michigan State. Friday is the official date marking 100 years since the first game.
In that time, 597 games have been played at Ohio Stadium, with Ohio State officially excluding eight games in 2010 because of a series of NCAA rules violations. OSU has won 464, lost 113, and tied 20. The stadium has had some all-time classic top-five games, the occasional upset, and 26 victories over Michigan.
Here is a look at some of the milestone games.
First Game: Oct. 7, 1922
Ohio State 5, Ohio Wesleyan 0
A little over a year after ground was broken, Ohio Stadium had its first game for the season opener against Ohio Wesleyan. Capacity was 63,000, but it was not a sellout as only 25,000 fans attended.
The 1920s was an era of football where offenses were not as potent as they are now, with the Buckeyes beating the Battling Bishops 5-0. Two weeks later, 72,000 fans packed the stands for the official dedication game and the first Ohio State-Michigan game at The Shoe. Buckeyes lost 19-0.
100th Game: Oct. 18, 1941
Ohio State 16, Purdue 14
Fast forward 19 years and Ohio Stadium had its 100th college football game with a Big Ten matchup between the 10th-ranked Buckeyes and the Boilermakers. Sixty-six thousand fans packed in as the Buckeyes led 16-0 after the first half, scoring a safety for its first points.
Purdue chugged its way back into the game, closing the deficit to just two points. The Boilermakers were unable to tie the score, with that safety ending up being the difference.
By 1941, many Ohio State home game traditions were established, including the Block O student section, Script Ohio, and the marching band ramp entrance.
500th Game: Nov. 12, 2007
Ohio State 58, Northwestern 7
By 2007, Ohio Stadium has been established as a college football colosseum with attendance typically topping 100,000, and more often than not, fans were seeing the Buckeyes take care of business.
The 500th game at The Shoe fulfilled both of those quotas as the No. 9 Buckeyes hosted the Wildcats in a televised afternoon game with 105,000 fans in attendance. It was a phenomenal celebration for the Scarlet & Grey, marking the occasion with a win where receiver Brian Robiskie caught three touchdown passes.
550th Game: Sept. 26, 2015
Ohio State 38, Western Michigan 12
The Shoe underwent a $13.7 million renovation in 2014 with new turf, south stand seats, waterproofing, lights, and more improvements. The defending national champion Buckeyes took to the field with 106,000 fans in attendance as they faced Western Michigan.
OSU’s defense was stalwart as they limited the Broncos to 12 points while quarterback Cardale Jones threw two touchdown passes. That year began a trend of setting attendance records at the Horseshoe, with the most coming in November when 108,000 people attended the Michigan State game.
The next milestone game at the Horseshoe is just around the corner, with the 600th closing out the 100th year. It’ll be Ohio State vs. Michigan.
Other milestone games at the Horseshoe:
50th Game: Vanderbilt 26, Ohio State 21 (1931)
200th Game: Ohio State 7, Wisconsin 7 (1958)
250th Game: Illinois 17, Ohio State 13 (1967)
300th Game: Missouri 22, Ohio State 21 (1976)
350th Game: Ohio State 55, Northwestern 7 (1983)
400th Game: Ohio State 20, Louisville 19 (1992)