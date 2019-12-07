Buckeyes and Badgers come together for Big Ten Saturday of Service

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WCMH)— Ohio State and Wisconsin fans may not agree on much on the day they battle for the Big Ten Championship, but giving to kids in need is something in which they can and did Saturday morning.

“Football brings people together,” said Buckeye fan Denise Falcone. “If you’ve got a good spirit and you’ve got a good heart, this time of year, this is what you do for the kids.”

Dozens of good hearted and spirited people who came to town for the game made it a priority to give back and wrap donated sporting equipment for kids in need in Indianapolis.

“College football is so rooted in tradition, and I think that’s just part of it that brings all of us together no matter who you’re rooting for,” agreed Tara Pizer.

While some make the Big Ten Saturday of Service a yearly family tradition, for others, it was a spur of the moment decision.

“We were out exploring around and basically just saw this going on, and we thought it would be a good idea to stop in for a little bit and help out,” said University of Wisconsin band member Ashlea Keilar.

I think it’s a positive thing when people come together and put things aside whether we have a football game and just take the time to do something good for the community. And even we’re out of state but I think it’s a good idea that they’re doing this now so we can give back to Indianapolis for hosting us for this game. Ashlea Keilar, University of Wisconsin band member

All of the wrapped gifts are going to the MLK Center of Indianapolis.

