Buckeye the Puppy with a Purpose has his own book!

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One of Central Ohio’s favorite dogs has his own book now.

The book, called “Good Night, Buckeye,” follows Buckeye and how he doesn’t want to go to sleep, so he keeps Rohan up with stories of his adventures.

Dan Wurm, Buckeye’s handler, came up with the idea of the book after watching Buckeye and his brother Rohan interacting around bedtime.

Rohan is less than thrilled with Buckeye’s antics.

It was fun to have Rohan’s grumpiness rub off on the fun that Buckeye had,” said Wurm describing the book.

Wurm said Buckeye’s popularity in the community helped inspire the book.

“It just seemed like a great charity opportunity.”

Along with the help of Danielle Deley as illustrator, Wurm finished the book with proceeds going to Canine Companions for Independence.

“I thought it was a great idea. I think my biggest passion is helping others with their vision for something creative,” said Deley.

The cost of training a dog like Buckeye is roughly $50,000, and that’s at no cost to the person with is paired with them.

Wurm and Buckeye are hoping to sell at least 5,000 books to fund one Canine Companion.

For more information go to the “Good Night, Buckeye” Facebook page here: facebook.com/goodnightbuckeye/