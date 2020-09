COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4’s former Puppy with a Purpose, Buckeye, graduates as a full fledge service dog, Friday.

Buckeye’s graduation will happen around 2 p.m.

While it won’t be a normal graduation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, team members will be holding a clap off for all the new service dogs who have completed the Canine Companion for Independence assistance dog program.

Buckeye will be matched with his child next week.