Buckeye Nation reacts to possibility of no football this fall

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Buckeye Nation is reacting to possibility of the Big Ten canceling the 2020 fall football season.

On Monday, the Detroit Free Press and the Dan Patrick Show reported that sources had confirmed the decision to do that.

This comes two days before students are expected to begin moving into their dorms on campus, at The Ohio State University. Several students have already moved back into their off-campus housing, and many were discussing the reports.

“All summer, you thought you’d get to school and life would go back to normal, and this is kind of a slap in the face that this thing isn’t going anywhere, and we’re going to have to keep adjusting to what it throws at us,” said OSU student Danica Stern.

At nearby Buckeye Donuts, owner Jimmy Barouxis said he is not surprised to hear the reports. Nonetheless, his business is one of many that could take a financial hit without football.

“Fall is our biggest time of year,” he explained.

Barouxis said while his store would lose about 50-percent of its fall profits, he hopes all decisions are made with safety being a priority.

“Safety first — human lives first, over dollars,” he said. “Dollars are important, human life is priceless.”

Meanwhile, as students prepare for the new semester, they are hopeful it is one which will include football.

“I was just talking with my parents about it,” said student Jace Brown. “It feels like we’ll be missing out on some of student life and stuff like that, some of the things that you usually look forward to as a student, but it’ll be interesting to see how it goes.”