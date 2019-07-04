Buckeye Lake summer tradition returns

The nearly 200-year-old dam at Buckeye Lake is fixed giving the people and businesses in the area a part of their lives back.

The project was finished early and under budget.

That means the tradition of the 4th of July on Buckeye Lake is back, and people here said this lake is so vital not only to this community but to the people who come here like Dan and Carole Stierhoff.

“We’ve been married 62 years and our first date was here was out here at Buckeye Lake,” said Carole. “So, we’ve been coming ever since.”

That first date here at Buckeye Lake was in 1955. It’s easy to say a lot has changed here since then.

The couple is happy to see things going back to what they remembered after a few years of construction which nearly sucked the life out of this town.

“This was wonderful,” said Carole. “We counted 30 boats in the boat parade today and we’ve seen as little as a handful if that in the years when it was really bad out here.”

Carole said even when construction was happening on the dam it didn’t stop them from coming and enjoying a place special to them, but she adds it was not the same.

“It certainly wasn’t where we loved to see, and I know a lot of the businesses were struggling, and they always thanked us for coming.”

Now that has changed for everyone.

“It’s been absolutely huge,” said Jeff Craiglow who is the general manager of Papa Boo’s. “I mean the amount of support we’re getting from the patrons out here on the lake now that everything is back, the dam is fixed, everybody knows it. You got boats of all shapes and sizes coming back out here again. So, I mean it’s great it really is.”

He said business is back and better than ever. He added this is how he remembers the fourth of July on Buckeye Lake. It’s full of people, boats, and patriotism.

“It’s the people coming out as family, you know people are buying more boats, people are buying different size boats, they’re getting out here, and the tradition now is family atmosphere,” said Craiglow.