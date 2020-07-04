Buckeye Lake still a popular 4th of July destination

BUCKEYE LAKE, OH (WCMH) — Independence Day looks a little different for a lot of people this year.

Fireworks shows have been put on hold, large gatherings have been canceled and most events, axed.

Lots of families have had to re-evaluate how they celebrate with safety in mind. Over at Buckeye Lake, the heat didn’t stop anyone from enjoying the outdoors. People were seen fishing, kayaking, boating, swimming and biking around the lake.

As for Richard Nickel and his family, they are celebrating more than just Independence Day.

“Normally we would be at Papa Boos eating pizza and watching fireworks but that’s all changed,” explained Richard Nickel. “We’re making the best of it.” Today is Nickel’s 55th birthday. He always looks forward to his birthday and even with the changes this year is no different.

Over on the opposite side of the lake, people gathered in small groups to fish with family. Patsy Sharp got to Buckeye Lake around five in the morning with her family. She said with a lot of their normal traditions canceled they found a new one.

“I’m kind of bummed we can’t do anything there’s nothing to do but come here and fish.”

Rachel Daily comes out to the lake a few times a year and says they didn’t want to go into any restaurants right now with the recent spike in COVID-19 cases but that didn’t stop them from celebrating in a different way.

“It’s made it a little more difficult going to the different places to eat today would be more of an issue so we packed more of our food.”

No one seemed to be wearing a facial covering or mask but Elizabeth Nickel says the heats to blame. “But I think out in the heat it’s dangerous to wear them that long so when we’re in our group we don’t wear them unless we’re by others people,”

So even as plans continuously change during this pandemic, people like Richard Nickel remind themselves it’s all for a reason.

“Well I mean yeah everything has changed but we still need to self-distance and get past this.”