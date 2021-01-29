Buckeye Lake PD swear in Special Inspector on his 25th birthday

BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio (WCMH) — Tanner Krupp was sworn in as a Special Inspector for the Buckeye Lake PD after his mother contacted the police department.

His duties will include checking all the lights on the cruisers for proper operation each time he sees an officer, and making sure officers wear their seatbelts.

Tanner’s mother asked Buckeye Lake PD to make her son’s 25th birthday special — the best ever.

He received 31 comments on the department’s Facebook page congratulating him on his new role, and wishing him happy birthday.