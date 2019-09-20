Buckeyes legend Howard “Hopalong” Cassady has died

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University legend Howard “Hopalong” Cassady has died. He was 85.

Officials with the Ohio State University confirmed to NBC4’s Sports Director Jerod Smalley that Cassady died at his home in Tampa, Florida, Friday morning.

Cassady played for the Buckeyes and Coach Woody Hayes from 1952-55 and helped the team to a 29-8 record and to the 1954 national championship – the first of five national titles for Hayes – with a 10-0 record. He also helped Ohio State win outright Big Ten Conference championships in 1954 and 1955 and was a part of three victories over Michigan.

Howard “Hopalong” Cassady, 19, Ohio State left halfback in 1953. (AP Photo/Harold Valentine)

Ohio State University left halfback, Howard (Hopalong) Cassady, junior from Columbus, Ohio, in action January 3,1955. (AP Photo/Harold Valentine)

Coach Woody Hayes of Ohio State and halfback Howard (Hopalong) Cassady, October 14, 1955. (AP Photo)

Ohio State halfback Howard “Hopalong” Cassady (40) is shown in action against Indiana in Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 1955. (AP photo)

All-America Howard “Hopalong” Cassady, halfback for Ohio State, and his wife, Barbara, are shown with the Heisman Trophy awarded Cassady in New York City, Dec. 8, 1955. The Buckeye back was honored as the outstanding college football player of 1955 by the Downtown Athletic Club at a dinner attended by 800 persons. (AP Photo)

Howard (Hopalong) Cassady, Ohio State University’s All-America halfback, added another to an already long list of honors by being named the nation’s top male athlete of 1955 in an Associated Press poll. Here is Cassady with his two-year-old son, Craig in Columbus, Ohio on Jan. 4, 1955. Another of his awards, the Heisan Trophy, also is pictured. The photographer caught Cassady in his apartment between classes at Ohio state. (AP Photo)

Despite the fact that it’s right in his face, Howard Cassady (40) picked off this Michigan pass thrown by Dan Cline and returned to the Ohio State 38-yard line in Columbus, Nov. 20, 1954. The interception sparked OSU’s third touchdown. Dave Leggett, (22) OSU quarterback is also shown. (AP Photo)









He finished his career with 2,466 rushing yards which, at the time, was an Ohio State record. The total still ranks 19th in school history. He scored 37 touchdowns in 36 games.

Cassady was the third of Ohio State’s seven Heisman Trophy winners, with Les Horvath (1944) and Vic Janowicz (1950) preceding him as recipients of the award that recognizes college football’s most outstanding player. Cassady rushed for 958 yards and 15 touchdowns in 1955 and was also the Associated Press Athlete of the Year and an All-American. He earned All-America honors in 1954 as well.

“He was a Heisman Trophy dad as well,” said son, Craig Cassady, Friday morning from his home in Chautauqua Lake, N.Y. Another son, David, lives in Dublin, Ohio, and daughter, Rayne, resides in Columbus.

Cassady came to Ohio State from Columbus Central High School and was a biological science major.

Cassady graduated and was drafted as a first-round pick of the Detroit Lions. He played eight years of professional football with Detroit, Cleveland and Philadelphia before retiring.

Cassady will be honored at Ohio Stadium Saturday during Ohio State’s game against Miami.