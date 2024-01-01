In the video player above, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day talks about the Buckeyes’ quarterback situation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State fans had a tough Cotton Bowl Friday night against Missouri, with the Buckeyes falling 14-3.

The 11-2 football season is officially over, but fans said they are already looking forward to next season.

“I’m defeated right now because the game was bad and we lost, but I think next year will be better and we’ll be good still,” fan Will Dalagiannis said.

Buckeye fans said the team that played Friday night is completely different than the one a few weeks ago and completely different from how OSU will look next season.

“I think it’s going to look different from the team this year, but there’s also still a lot of good talent who’s staying there,” fan Amy Hershberger said. “Offense has always been strong, defense was lights out this year, so it’ll be interesting to see how that carries over.”

But still, Friday was a tough loss and fans are feeling the pain.

“I was disappointed, but I wasn’t expecting too much if I’m being honest,” fan Michael Walsh said. “We had a lot of our guys not play and it was just one of those games where I watched and I was disappointed in it.”

Yet fans said they still have faith that their Buckeyes will be back and better than ever next fall.

“I think we’ve got to beat Michigan,” Walsh said. “I think we will be back at home, so I think we’ll beat them. I’m always looking forward to next season.”

“I think it was a bad game, but I don’t think it’s predictive of the whole season for next year,” Hershberger said.

Fans also said they are excited about the playoffs changing next year and feel confident Ohio State will have a good chance in 2024.