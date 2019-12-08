Buckeye fans overwhelming majority at Big Ten Championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH)— The O-H-I-O chants reverberated throughout downtown Indianapolis and inside Lucas Oil Stadium all night long as the Ohio State Buckeyes took on the Wisconsin Badgers for the Big Ten title.

“I look around here at this Big Ten experience, and I can’t find a badger. Not that I mind. There are Buckeyes everywhere, and we’re all thrilled to be here,” said buckeye fan Doug Huber.

“The tradition is so long standing,” added Mark Brown. “There’s no other program in college football that has been as successful as we have.”

The Big Ten’s ticket resale marketplace, Vivid Seats, predicted more than 90% of fans in Indianapolis would be cheering for the Buckeyes.

“We got a great team. We got to cheer them on. So if it means we need to get in the car for three hours to drive and see them, then, that’s what we’ll do,” Huber said.

Where to next for the Buckeye faithful: Atlanta or Phoenix? We’ll find out Sunday at noon.