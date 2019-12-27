Buckeye fans optimistic for Fiesta Bowl win

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The day before Ohio State plays the Clemson Tigers in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Buckeye fans are cautiously optimistic about the outcome of the game.

Ohio State is 0-3 all time against Clemson. Most recently, the Buckeyes lost to the Tigers 31-0, in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl.

“1-3 sounds pretty nice,” said John Houk.

Every Buckeye fan NBC4 spoke to agreed with Houk, although some are concerned as many experts consider Ohio State to be an underdog in the game.

“They (Clemson) won the national championship last year,” said Alex Gilmer. “They’ve got Trevor Lawrence and Dabo [Swinney]. They’ve all been there, so, yes, I’m worried, but I think we can win the game. I think it’ll come down to turnovers and might come down to the last possession.”

Kevin Clary, of Canton, said he has little doubt in the Buckeyes.

“I think they are the best team in the nation,” he said. “I think Coach Day is every bit as good as Urban Meyer. This is a heck of a team on both sides of the ball. There are not many weaknesses, if any.”

Kickoff for the Fiesta Bowl is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday.