Buckeye fans make their way to Arizona

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Mixed in post holiday travelers the morning after Christmas were OSU fans heading to the Fiesta Bowl.

By Thursday morning some were already in Arizona for Saturday’s game and some were still on the way there. The Thornton family was flying out late Thursday night.

“We’re pretty pumped. I feel pretty confident,” Said Brian Thornton.

He’s flying out to Las Vegas with his wife, Amy, and three of their kids. Then they are driving to Phoenix for the game. All of the travel is not bothering them.

“We love it, it’s gonna be fun, making memories,” said Amy Thornton.

For the second year in a row the whole family will be at a bowl game to see OSU play. Last year they all went to the Rose Bowl. Their oldest child, Alyssa, is already waiting for them out in Arizona. She’s an OSU cheerleader.

“It’s a lot of fun, we’ll get to go see some of their practices and see some of the events that they get to do,” said Brian Thornton.

All of the kids were born to be Buckeye fans because their mom was an OSU cheerleader too.

“My last game was the rose bowl in 1997,” said Amy Thornton. “So we kind of re-lived that last year and now we got to do the Fiesta Bowl which I never got to do so it’ll be exciting, it’s really fun reliving all of it through Alyssa.”

Their travel out didn’t come without a little bit of trouble. Their flight out of Columbus was delayed a couple hours.