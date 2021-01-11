Buckeye fans check in from Miami, hope to be back at the ‘Shoe soon

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Some lucky central Ohio Buckeye fans are in Miami for Monday’s game.

Tickets were limited, but they had seats inside the Hard Rock Stadium.

These fans have been to big games before and said with all the pandemic precautions, it’s been a much different atmosphere.

Buckeye rans made their presence known at their hotel in Florida.

Among those fans who made the trip from central Ohio are Gerri and Lee Spitzer.

“It’s very surreal because it’s not the normal hype that you get for a big game like this because there’s so few people here but everybody in our group is just super, super psyched.”

They’ve been to big games before and said the COVID-19 precautions are making things much quieter, but also said they’re glad the protocols are being taken seriously.

“We’ve been really pleased,” Lee Spitzer said. “We were socially distanced on the plane coming down, socially distanced in the buses, and we’re going to be socially distanced in the stadium tonight, so we feel real comfortable.”

During a call with NBC 4, other OSU fans in Miami with Columbus connections joined in.

“All four of us siblings went to OSU, all four of our spouses went to OSU, so we’re a big Buckeye family,” said Karen Etzkorn, who grew up in Columbus.

Her OSU mask and shirt are just two small examples of how big a fan she is.

“Given last week’s events and 2020, you know what?” Etzkor asked. “We need something special in our lives, so this would mean something special, for the Buckeyes to come through COVID the way we have, win the games that we have, and do what we’re doing, it would mean a lot.”

Regardless of what happens in the National Championship game, all of them hope they can be back at the ‘Shoe for next season’s games.