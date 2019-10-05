Buckeye faithful keep homecoming tailgate traditions alive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Buckeye faithful beat the sun to celebrate Ohio State’s 107th homecoming weekend.

Many fans staked out their spots when the tailgate lots opened after 5 p.m. Thursday evening and returned Saturday morning to set up their tents.

“I got here around 6:45. My son-in-law got here around 5 a.m,” said Buckeye fan Kathy Merz.

Several groups were already grilling breakfast by 5 a.m., more than 14 hours before kickoff. Tailgate regulars explained homecoming excitement tends to bring out more fans than a regular home game.

“It’s just crowded, lots of people out,” Merz said.

A smattering of Michigan State fans were also enjoying the crisp, fall day and mingling with OSU fans.

“I was hoping for 40 and rainy for our Spartan defense… but no, it looks like it’s going to be a beautiful day for football,” joked Michigan State fan Rob Kitchen.

Along with the guests and newcomers, some longtime Buckeye fans have been setting up their tailgate near the same spot for decades.

“In ‘78 we started doing this, but if we tailgated it was out of the back of a trunk of a car with some sandwiches or whatever,” said OSU alum Barney Renard.

Renard and his college roommate Mike Datish have been growing their tailgate together since both men played their final football season with the Buckeyes in 1977.

They say every game feels like a homecoming.

“We’ll have some former players that’ll come to our tailgate. They’ll come to see the ‘Heisman Hauler’ and also the ‘Woody Wagon,’ and they’re pretty impressed with it,” Datish said of the group’s renovated trailer and ambulance they use during their tailgate.

Though a lot has changed since the friends’ early tailgating days, and even more so since Ohio State homecoming

started in 1912, many fans think the traditions remain the same at their core.

“We just enjoy down here. It’s wonderful… great people, great tradition, great fans, and the team,” Datish said.