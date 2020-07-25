Buckeye Donuts releases surveillance video from armed robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Buckeye Donuts is sharing surveillance video from an armed robbery in hopes that someone will be able to help investigators.

Columbus Police said the robbery happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators said a suspect entered the store and demanded money while brandishing a handgun.

The suspect then fled the store, heading north on High Street.

There is an award of $2,000 offered by Buckeye Donuts, Threes Above High, Fours on High, Oldfield’s North Fourth Tavern, Leo’s on the Alley, and Hastie Legal, LLC.

There is no clear description of the suspect, but anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.