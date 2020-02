COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It was a record-breaking year in donations for the Buckeye Cruise for Cancer.

According to former Ohio State University football player, Zach Boren, who is on the cruise, $4.2 million was raised this year. The total eclipsed last year’s haul of $3.2 million.

This 13th year was for the annual cruise, which left port Feb. 16 and is scheduled to return Friday.