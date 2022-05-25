DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Four more golfers have joined the field for next week’s Memorial Tournament.

2018 Memorial winner and 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, three-time PGA TOUR winner Viktor Hovland, three-time major championship winner Jordan Spieth, and rising star Will Zalatoris will compete in the 47th edition of the prestigious invitational hosted by golfing legend Jack Nicklaus.

The list of top-10 players competing in the 2022 Memorial Tournament from the Official World Golf Ranking has now grown to seven, featuring 2020 Memorial Tournament winner Jon Rahm (2), Cameron Smith (3), Collin Morikawa (4), defending and two-time Memorial winner Patrick Cantlay (6), Hovland (7), Rory McIlroy (8), and Spieth (9).

The Memorial Tournament is May 30–June 5 at the Muirfield Village Golf Club.