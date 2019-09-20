Brutus Buckeye brotherhood comes together during Pelotonia

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gabe Gemberling came to Ohio State with no intentions of being a mascot. But with the urging of a former Brutus, Jeremy Hitchens, Gemberling auditioned and got the job.

And what a job it is, being one of the most iconic mascots in college sports. The games. The events. The hospital visits putting smiles on the faces of sick children. But in May 2018, Gemberling had shoulder pain that simply wouldn’t go away.

“I kind of put it off and didn’t really recognize what was going on,” said Gemberling. “I mean being Brutus was really fun so I don’t want to get this taken away from me.”

“The doctors said you need to get an MRI right now so I went to get an MRI and then they said can your parents come down get to Columbus and that’s when I knew things are getting real.”

It was more than pain. It was a tumor. Osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. Just like that, Gabe went from visiting cancer patients to being one.

“I ended up in one of the same rooms that I visited and that’s kind of hard to conceptualize,” said Gemberling.

“They did a tumor resection so they actually cut out in a large portion of my humerus, donated a cadaver bone, and then ran a plate and some screws all across though so I’m half-robot now.”

He was declared cancer free on July 17, 2018.

But remember Jeremy Hitchens, who encouraged Gemberling to tryout for Brutus in the first place?

“About three months after my diagnosis, Jeremy was also diagnosed with sarcoma,” said Gemberling. “So again only 800 people a year get diagnosed with sarcoma and two of us who are Brutus. It was hard to swallow but at the same time, he and I both having the same view toward life, we both said we need to do something and Pelotonia was the first thing that came to mind.”

And so this past August, they created Team Brutus. And among the 17 riders, seven used to don the Brutus costume, including Gemberling and Hitchens.

“It kind of transforms you into a better person. You kind of see the lower end in the higher end of the community and you take that with you after graduation and it makes you actually want to do something that taught you as Brutus to just make the world a better place,” Gemberling said.

You can still donate to Team Brutus’s Pelotonia fundraising page by clicking here.