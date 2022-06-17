COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Brutus, our Puppy with a Purpose, attended a special Canine Companions event. The Sit. Stay. Sparkle. Gala supports Canine Companions in its ongoing mission to provide service dogs to people with disabilities free of charge.

Steffanie Putman was this year’s keynote speaker. She is an experienced equestrian, one of the only quadriplegic carriage drivers in the world, and a Canine Companions graduate. Steffanie had her sights set on representing the United States equestrian team in the Olympics when she was injured in a non-horse-related incident — that left her paralyzed from the collar bone down.

Also in attendance last night was 11-year-old Isaac and his canine companion service dog, Frisco.

He was there celebrating his birthday.