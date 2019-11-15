Browns’ Myles Garrett suspended indefinitely

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 14: Quarterback Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers fights with defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Steelers 21-7. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Browns DE Myles Garrett will be suspended indefinitely, missing a minimum of the regular season and playoffs.

According to the NFL, Garrett’s suspension will be served without pay. He must meet with the Commissioner’s office prior to any possible reinstatement.

Pittsburgh’s Maurice Puncey was suspended for three games without pay and fined for fighting.

Cleveland’s Larry Ogunjobi was suspended for one game without pay and fined for unnecessary roughness.

Additional discipline is forthcoming, according to the league. Both teams were fined $250,000.

Steelers, Browns organizations each fined $250,000.



Garrett was ejected from Thursday night’s home game against the Steelers after getting in a fight with several Pittsburgh players.

With 8 seconds left to play Garrett hit Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Rudolph then tried to take Garrett’s helmet off, but was unsuccessful. Garrett then ripped Rudolph’s off and swung at his head repeatedly, knocking him down.

Steelers’ center Maurkice Pouncey then attacked Garrett. Garrett, Larry Ogunjobi and Pouncey were ejected from the game.

In the locker room after the game, Garrett said, “I made a mistake. I lost my cool and I regret it.” Adding that it should’ve never gotten to the point that it did.

“I win to win,” he said. “I don’t think it’s overshadowed by what happens in 8 seconds. We played a hell of a game on defense. Offense came out firing and we held it down from there on. What we did on the field of play for the rest of the game, for the first 59 minutes, that shouldn’t go unnoticed.”

A source confirmed to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport that “all players involved in the heinous incident are going to be under review by the NFL for possible suspensions.”

After the incident, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield reportedly said Garrett’s behavior was “inexcusable.” He explained that Garrett was endangering the other team and will likely be suspended.