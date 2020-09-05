Browns and Bengals allowed spectators at two home games

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s two NFL teams will be allowed to seat up to 6,000 fans during two home games, according to a variance order signed by Governor Mike Dewine.

Under the variance, fans of the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns will be split into four groups of 1,500 on each of the team’s stadiums four sides.

In addition, fans must use a designated entrance marked on their tickets and must wear a mask at all Browns and Bengals games.

“This year will certainly be different, but both the Browns and the Bengals have worked exceedingly hard and have made extensive preparations to welcome a limited number of fans to their stadiums safely,” said Governor DeWine. “These very thorough plans and safety precautions warrant a two-game trial to try and accommodate fans, at reduced capacities with social distancing and masks.”

Games included in the variance: