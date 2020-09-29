Brown, Jordan pick party lines for Tuesday’s presidential debate

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio’s lawmakers are offering their takes on Tuesday night’s first presidential debate between incumbent Donald Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden.

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan and Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown are sharing their thoughts on where the race stands and what they want to see happen.

Both Jordan and Brown don’t think the debate will be a make-or-break situation for this election, saying both Trump and Biden will stand their ground.

Brown and Jordan both believe their respective parties will take Ohio on Election Day.

Brown argues that more than half of Ohioans are out of work because of Trump’s failure to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control, which will also be one of the topic’s for the debate.

Jordan said he doesn’t think Ohio is up for grabs in November and that more Ohioans are supporting Trump than ever before.

“Across the state, you just see Trump flags, Trump signs, you see Trump parades,” Jordan said. “The parades for Trump, I wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t win Ohio by more than he won, the 8.5. points he got in 2016.”

“Voters have come to the conclusion from Trump’s negative ratings that Trump is not to be trusted, Trump isn’t on their side, and they need reassurance from Biden that he will fight for them and that’s what the telling point of the debate will be, ‘Am I trusting Joe Biden to fight for me?’ I know Trump won’t,” Brown said.

Jordan will be in Cleveland for the debate Tuesday, while Brown will be on Capitol Hill.