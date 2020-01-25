Brown: Impeachment trial “a bit of a sham” due to lack of witnesses

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4’S Colleen Marshall interviewed Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown about the impeachment trial ahead of Saturday’s proceedings.

Brown said what’s happening in the Senate isn’t a real trial without witnesses.

“This trial is a bit of a sham because there have been no witnesses, and I don’t know if there will be at this point, and we need to hear from people who were actually in the room,” Brown said. “The President says this is hearsay, will let’s hear from the witnesses, the people who were in the room with the President.”

Watch the video above to see Brown’s full interview.

The impeachment trial will continue Monday at 1 p.m. You can watch the day’s coverage at nbc4i.com.

