Brother charged in fatal shooting Saturday has first court appearance

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One of two brothers accused in a deadly shooting on Columbus’ south side Saturday night is being held on $500,000 bond.

Daryl Ricardo Duff Jr., 20, of Las Vegas, Nevada, made his first court appearance Monday.

Police said Duff got into a fight with John Habern III, 29, on Stanaford Place Saturday at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Duff’s brother Darez Ricardo Duff, 17, also of Las Vegas, reportedly got involved and allegedly shot Habern, who died at the hospital.

Both brothers are being charged with murder.

