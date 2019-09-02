Brock Strong Foundation honored at Canal Winchester Labor Day Festival

CANAL WINCHESTER (WCMH) — For 99 years, the City of Canal Winchester has held a Labor Day Festival.

Recently, it has included a number of attractions like live music, a midway full of games and rides, as well as a parade.

​The Brock Strong Foundation was chosen to be this year’s parade marshal for the commitment it has shown to the community and the good it has done there.

​The Brock Strong Foundation was started after 14-year-old Brock Johnson died after a lengthy battle with an unknown auto-immune disease.​

The youngster had a knack for touching people’s lives and many in the community grew fond of him over the years.

​When he passed, nearly 4,000 people showed up to celebrate his life.​

The foundation was started not long after that and has since strived to spread random acts of kindness.

The foundation, started by Brock’s parents, is funded through two annual fundraisers, a golf outing and a baseball tournament. Individual donations also help fill the coffers which are then used to help people financially in unexpected ways in and around Canal Winchester.

​Later this year, on Oct. 19, the Brock Strong Foundation will be out committing 11 “big” random acts of kindness and expect to spend more than $25,000.

​Dave Sorrell has been on both sides of those acts of kindness before. He and his wife have helped the foundation by handing out free holiday wrapping paper around Christmas, and at other times he has benefited from the organization paying for the orders at a fast-food restaurant for all the patrons.

​Sorrell said the foundation is laying out a simple example anyone can follow.​

“With everything we’ve got going on these days, you know, being nice to people and doing kind things is free, it doesn’t cost us anything,” said Sorrell.

​Since it was created four years ago, the Brock Strong Foundation has spent more than $500,000 in three areas: giving to the community, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and travel baseball.

​As for being parade marshals Monday, Brock’s parents said it was an honor because the Labor Day Festival was one of his favorite things to experience.​

“Brock loved the food at the Labor Day Festival, he loved the root beer truck, he loved the fried food, he loved all of the fun stuff, when he was little he loved playing the games,” said Kristi Johnson, Brock’s mother. “We have a real special community here and Labor Day Festival is just like family time where everyone from our community is there and you see your friends and you hang out and you just play games. It was one of his favorite things to do.”

​Next year will be the festival’s centennial celebration. Planning for the momentous event is expected to begin soon.​