Broad Street bank robbed Monday, police searching for suspect

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a suspect they said robbed a bank inside a west Columbus grocery store Monday.

According to police, the suspect entered the Kroger supermarket on 5800 West Broad Street and walked around the store before approaching the teller at the U.S. Bank in the store.

The suspect gave the teller a note demanding money, and the teller complied, police said.

The suspect then fled the store in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a white man between 20 and 35-years-old. He is approximately 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds.

He was wearing a grey Nike hoodie, blue gaiter covering his face, khaki shorts, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4665.