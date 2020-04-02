Brio at Easton uses comedy videos to uplift customers

In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 photo, a customer eats a bowl of soup at a deserted food court in the Koreatown section of Los Angeles. Fears of the coronavirus combined with the speed and reach of social media can quickly cripple the healthiest of businesses. That’s what happened to several Korean restaurants in Los Angeles. Their business was hit hard by false rumors spread on social media that a Korean Air flight attendant with coronavirus dined there last week. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– As the COVID-19 crisis continues, local restaurants are figuring out how to stay open. Brio at Easton is getting a lot of attention online for their comedic videos and customers are watching.

Right now, Assistant General Manager, Brian Peters is handling marketing by posting videos online — one of the most popular imitating Joe Exotic, the star of Netflix’s now famous series, Jungle King.

Peters, an OSU Theater major alum has been cooking up more than just food since he graduated 15 years ago. “I think I’ve been cooking crazy ideas in my head since I graduated 15 years ago from College,” he said. “I feel like my mom and dad are proud that I’m using my degree finally. So, I think that is the best part.”

Where these videos are meant to make us smile.. they paint the backdrop of a grim future. “We are trying to ensure that our employees have a place to come back to. If we don’t have that, that is the biggest issue.” 150 workers were laid off and the restaurant is now manned by 4 people. “I would hate to see all these restaurant establishments fade away.”

For now, the videos are working. “There is a lot of people that I think all day, every day they look at their phones and there is a lot of negativity and people who have angst about things and if you can just make a bright spot in their day I believe that is what is important.”

Find his videos here.