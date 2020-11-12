Bride and event planners react to wedding restrictions due to COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Weddings are a day brides dream of all their life.

But for brides like Rachel Zetwick, that dream has turned into a nightmare because of COVID-19.

“It’s definitely uneasy I think, and definitely challenging,” Zetwick said. “We’re getting married. At the end of that day, it will be okay.”

Zetwick and her fiancé, Peter Brown, are scheduled to get married in Columbus next fall. But even though that’s a year away, there’s still uncertainty with Gov. Mike DeWine reissuing restrictions on weddings.

“We can still kind of say, ‘Alright, it might be back to normal then,’ but it’s also hard because there’s so much unknown and things can change so much in six months, or a year, or however long,” Brown said.

All the unknowns associated with the pandemic create logistical headaches for wedding and event planners like Jennifer Kontomerkos.

“We have to plan in today’s environment, knowing that this is the bar that’s set for us with the event, and it can only get better,” said Kontomerkos, owner of The Finer Things Event Planning.

DeWine also announced an upcoming order that will place new restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people, including banning dancing and games.

“I kind of feel like I knew this would be coming soon with counts going up across the board,” Kontomerkos said.

While some of the restrictions didn’t come as a surprise, they do leave questions for venue owners.

“The order has not yet come out, so we’re not sure exactly what any new restrictions are going to be,” said John Petro, owner of the High Line Car House.

Petro added they had a plan in place to get with all of their clients to talk about their upcoming events.

“If you want to go forward, we’re willing to go forward with you,” Petro said. “If you want to reschedule, we’re happy to work with you to do that too.”

And couples continue to take safety into their own hands when it comes to their wedding day.

“If we are wearing masks, our guests are much more likely to wear masks as well,” Brown said.