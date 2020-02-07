Brice Road double shooting suspect says it was self-defense

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The suspect in a double homicide case in Columbus is saying the shooting was in self-defense.

Tylan Gimore-Smith, 21, made his first court appearance today. He stood next to his attorney with little emotion on his face. His attorney told the judge that the shooting was in self-defense and asked for a low bond.

Police are still investigating the shooting that happened on Brice Road Thursday.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 10:27am, Thursday, police were called to the 1000 block of Brice Road on a report of a domestic situation.

Police said two men were shot and killed during the incident.

The victims were identified as 38-year-old Gerald Scott and 29-year-old Aaron M. McCarroll.

A third person, Tylan Gilmore-Smith, 21, was taken to an area hospital, but was not injured. Police say Smith was arrested and charged with two counts of murder.

According to court documents, Smith went to a neighbor’s after the shooting, encouraging a call to 911. Once police arrived, they say Smith kept saying “It was either them or me”.

According to police, one of the victims and Smith lived in the home.

The judge set his bond at $1 million.