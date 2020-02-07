1  of  11
Closings and Delays
Athens County Coshocton County Fairfield County Gallia County Guernsey County Hocking County Jackson County Morgan County Muskingum County Perry County Vinton County

Brice Road double shooting suspect says it was self-defense

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The suspect in a double homicide case in Columbus is saying the shooting was in self-defense. 

Tylan Gimore-Smith, 21, made his first court appearance today. He stood next to his attorney with little emotion on his face. His attorney told the judge that the shooting was in self-defense and asked for a low bond.   

Police are still investigating the shooting that happened on Brice Road Thursday.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 10:27am, Thursday, police were called to the 1000 block of Brice Road on a report of a domestic situation.  

Police said two men were shot and killed during the incident. 

The victims were identified as 38-year-old Gerald Scott and 29-year-old Aaron M. McCarroll. 

A third person, Tylan Gilmore-Smith, 21, was taken to an area hospital, but was not injured. Police say Smith was arrested and charged with two counts of murder. 

According to court documents, Smith went to a neighbor’s after the shooting, encouraging a call to 911. Once police arrived, they say Smith kept saying “It was either them or me”. 

According to police, one of the victims and Smith lived in the home. 

The judge set his bond at $1 million. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools