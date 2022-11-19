Yelp defines dive bars as “well-worn bars that offer an inexpensive, simple selection of drinks.” (Getty Images)

In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.

The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.

Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most beers ranked in the top 100 in Ohio using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer. Continue reading to find out which Ohio breweries have the tastiest offerings.

#15. Maumee Bay Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Ohio: 1

– Highest-ranked beers in Ohio:

— #90. Total Eclipse Breakfast Stout (American Imperial Stout)

#14. Barley’s Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Ohio: 1

– Highest-ranked beers in Ohio:

— #68. Bourbon Meyer Buckeye Stout (American Imperial Stout)

#13. Warped Wing Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Ohio: 1

– Highest-ranked beers in Ohio:

— #63. Whiskey Rebellion (Russian Imperial Stout)

#12. Urban Artifact

– Number of top beers in Ohio: 2

– Highest-ranked beers in Ohio:

— #60. Gyroscope (Fruit and Field Beer)

— #88. The Gadget (Fruited Kettle Sour)

#11. Wolf’s Ridge Brewing

– Number of top beers in Ohio: 2

– Highest-ranked beers in Ohio:

— #55. Dire Wolf Canis Mexicanus (Russian Imperial Stout)

— #91. Bourbon Barrel Canis Mexicanus (Russian Imperial Stout)

#10. The Brew Kettle Taproom & Smokehouse / Production Works

– Number of top beers in Ohio: 2

– Highest-ranked beers in Ohio:

— #33. El Lupulo Libre (Imperial IPA)

— #38. White Rajah (American IPA)

#9. Thirsty Dog Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Ohio: 2

– Highest-ranked beers in Ohio:

— #16. Wulver (Scotch Ale / Wee Heavy)

— #66. Bourbon Barrel Aged Siberian Night Imperial Stout (Russian Imperial Stout)

#8. MadTree Brewing

– Number of top beers in Ohio: 3

– Highest-ranked beers in Ohio:

— #39. Citra High (Imperial IPA)

— #45. Galaxy High (Imperial IPA)

— #49. Axis Mundi – Coffee And Vanilla – Barrel-Aged (Russian Imperial Stout)

#7. Masthead Brewing Co.

– Number of top beers in Ohio: 4

– Highest-ranked beers in Ohio:

— #52. Extra! Extra! (New England IPA)

— #53. Flat Earth (New England IPA)

— #59. Dreamcrusher (New England IPA)

#6. Great Lakes Brewing Co.

– Number of top beers in Ohio: 4

– Highest-ranked beers in Ohio:

— #17. Blackout Stout – Barrel-Aged (Russian Imperial Stout)

— #51. Chillwave (Imperial IPA)

— #73. Edmund Fitzgerald (American Porter)

#5. Columbus Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in Ohio: 7

– Highest-ranked beers in Ohio:

— #5. Bodhi (Imperial IPA)

— #11. Creeper (Imperial IPA)

— #31. Yakima Fresh Hop (American IPA)

#4. Fat Head’s Brewery & Saloon

– Number of top beers in Ohio: 10

– Highest-ranked beers in Ohio:

— #7. Super Juicy Hop JuJu (Imperial IPA)

— #8. Hop JuJu (Imperial IPA)

— #13. IBUsive (American IPA)

#3. Hoppin’ Frog Brewery

– Number of top beers in Ohio: 13

– Highest-ranked beers in Ohio:

— #20. T.O.R.I.S. The Tyrant – Barrel-Aged (Russian Imperial Stout)

— #28. D.O.R.I.S. The Destroyer – Barrel-Aged (Russian Imperial Stout)

— #34. Barrel-Aged Q.O.R.I.S. the Quasher (Russian Imperial Stout)

#2. Hoof Hearted Brewing

– Number of top beers in Ohio: 16

– Highest-ranked beers in Ohio:

— #2. Dragonsaddle (New England IPA)

— #12. Key Bump (New England IPA)

— #15. Roller Blabe DIPA (New England IPA)

#1. Jackie O’s Brewpub

– Number of top beers in Ohio: 32

– Highest-ranked beers in Ohio:

— #1. Appervation (American Imperial Stout)

— #3. Bourbon Barrel Oro Negro (American Imperial Stout)

— #4. Bourbon Barrel Champion Ground (American Imperial Stout)