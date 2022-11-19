In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.
The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.
Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most beers ranked in the top 100 in Ohio using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer. Continue reading to find out which Ohio breweries have the tastiest offerings.
#15. Maumee Bay Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Ohio: 1
– Highest-ranked beers in Ohio:
— #90. Total Eclipse Breakfast Stout (American Imperial Stout)
#14. Barley’s Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Ohio: 1
– Highest-ranked beers in Ohio:
— #68. Bourbon Meyer Buckeye Stout (American Imperial Stout)
#13. Warped Wing Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Ohio: 1
– Highest-ranked beers in Ohio:
— #63. Whiskey Rebellion (Russian Imperial Stout)
#12. Urban Artifact
– Number of top beers in Ohio: 2
– Highest-ranked beers in Ohio:
— #60. Gyroscope (Fruit and Field Beer)
— #88. The Gadget (Fruited Kettle Sour)
#11. Wolf’s Ridge Brewing
– Number of top beers in Ohio: 2
– Highest-ranked beers in Ohio:
— #55. Dire Wolf Canis Mexicanus (Russian Imperial Stout)
— #91. Bourbon Barrel Canis Mexicanus (Russian Imperial Stout)
#10. The Brew Kettle Taproom & Smokehouse / Production Works
– Number of top beers in Ohio: 2
– Highest-ranked beers in Ohio:
— #33. El Lupulo Libre (Imperial IPA)
— #38. White Rajah (American IPA)
#9. Thirsty Dog Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Ohio: 2
– Highest-ranked beers in Ohio:
— #16. Wulver (Scotch Ale / Wee Heavy)
— #66. Bourbon Barrel Aged Siberian Night Imperial Stout (Russian Imperial Stout)
#8. MadTree Brewing
– Number of top beers in Ohio: 3
– Highest-ranked beers in Ohio:
— #39. Citra High (Imperial IPA)
— #45. Galaxy High (Imperial IPA)
— #49. Axis Mundi – Coffee And Vanilla – Barrel-Aged (Russian Imperial Stout)
#7. Masthead Brewing Co.
– Number of top beers in Ohio: 4
– Highest-ranked beers in Ohio:
— #52. Extra! Extra! (New England IPA)
— #53. Flat Earth (New England IPA)
— #59. Dreamcrusher (New England IPA)
#6. Great Lakes Brewing Co.
– Number of top beers in Ohio: 4
– Highest-ranked beers in Ohio:
— #17. Blackout Stout – Barrel-Aged (Russian Imperial Stout)
— #51. Chillwave (Imperial IPA)
— #73. Edmund Fitzgerald (American Porter)
#5. Columbus Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Ohio: 7
– Highest-ranked beers in Ohio:
— #5. Bodhi (Imperial IPA)
— #11. Creeper (Imperial IPA)
— #31. Yakima Fresh Hop (American IPA)
#4. Fat Head’s Brewery & Saloon
– Number of top beers in Ohio: 10
– Highest-ranked beers in Ohio:
— #7. Super Juicy Hop JuJu (Imperial IPA)
— #8. Hop JuJu (Imperial IPA)
— #13. IBUsive (American IPA)
#3. Hoppin’ Frog Brewery
– Number of top beers in Ohio: 13
– Highest-ranked beers in Ohio:
— #20. T.O.R.I.S. The Tyrant – Barrel-Aged (Russian Imperial Stout)
— #28. D.O.R.I.S. The Destroyer – Barrel-Aged (Russian Imperial Stout)
— #34. Barrel-Aged Q.O.R.I.S. the Quasher (Russian Imperial Stout)
#2. Hoof Hearted Brewing
– Number of top beers in Ohio: 16
– Highest-ranked beers in Ohio:
— #2. Dragonsaddle (New England IPA)
— #12. Key Bump (New England IPA)
— #15. Roller Blabe DIPA (New England IPA)
#1. Jackie O’s Brewpub
– Number of top beers in Ohio: 32
– Highest-ranked beers in Ohio:
— #1. Appervation (American Imperial Stout)
— #3. Bourbon Barrel Oro Negro (American Imperial Stout)
— #4. Bourbon Barrel Champion Ground (American Imperial Stout)