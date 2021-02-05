Brewdog will open fourth central Ohio location in New Albany

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — BrewDog announced on Friday that it will open a fourth location in the Columbus area, this time in New Albany.

BrewDog is a Scottish brewer that broke into the Columbus market in 2015. It currently has locations in the Short North, Franklinton and Canal Winchester.

The New Albany location will be at the former New Albany Mill Building on East Dublin-Granville Road. Plans call for a retail space of 8,600 square feet, restaurant space of 6,900 square feet and a covered patio of 1,645 square feet.

According to a news release, the location will feature outdoor firepits and games, an interactive beer school, indoor firepits and beers from BrewDog in addition to craft brewers from Ohio and around the world. A full food menu will also be available

The New Albany location is scheduled to open in the spring or summer.

In 2020, a different brewery, from Harvest Pizzeria and Three Tigers Brewing, had been announced for the space. It was set to be operational by July 4, but the plans were called off in April.