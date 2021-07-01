BrewDog Annual General Mayhem music, beer, food festival returning this summer

Dan Eaton | Columbus Business First

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH)– BrewDog USA’s annual beer, music, and food festival is returning after a one-year hiatus.

The Annual General Mayhem festival will be held Aug. 28 at their headquarters in Canal Winchester and will feature Superchunk, The Get Up Kids, Snarls, Angela Perley, Dana, Winston Hytwr, Wasp Factory, Mungbean, Mukiss, and headliner Dr. Dog.

A variety of beer from BrewDog and other craft breweries will also be available along with local food trucks.

CLICK HERE for more information and to purchase tickets.

