COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Some forms of internet connectivity issues persisted into Wednesday as an Ohio provider, Breezeline, gave some insight into the previous day’s outage.

The internet service provider, which also offers email accounts for its customers, took to Twitter around noon to notify them of problems with the latter specifically.

“We are aware of issues affecting http://Breezelineohio.net email services for Ohio customers,” a Breezeline spokesperson wrote. “We apologize for the inconvenience and we are working to restore service as soon as possible.”

Multiple responders to this tweet within an hour, however, said they were still under a full internet outage.

“Down again, nearly the same exact time as yesterday,” a user going by Laura Natalie wrote.

Two users also identified themselves as remote workers, saying the second-day outage was either impacting their job, or forcing them to take unpaid leave.

“I’m going to have to switch,” a user called Mascmanohio wrote. “2 days WITHOUT PAY for 2 at home workers. [sic]”

Breezeline did not respond to any of the replies to its notice about email issues, but did share a reason behind the first day’s internet outage. It also claimed it wasn’t the only internet service provider hit by the cause.

“The failure of a third-party circuit resulted in a service outage early this afternoon which affected Breezeline and other internet, TV and voice providers,” a spokesperson said. “Many Breezeline customers in Ohio were restored after about an hour and most remaining customers shortly after 3 p.m.”

When one person replied to say their internet was still down, Breezeline encouraged its customers to reach out to the company’s support team for help. Breezeline’s website also suggests that people experiencing an internet outage could instead have an issue with their home equipment: the modem or router. These issues can sometimes be fixed by unplugging both devices and then plugging them back in, forcing a hard reset.

The Tuesday outage affected nearly 4,000 Breezeline customers, according to Downdetector. To check Breezeline’s own maintained outage alerts, click here.