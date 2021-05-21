Breeze Airways chooses John Glenn International Airport for launch

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Airline start-up Breeze Airways has chosen Columbus as the site of its business launch.

The Columbus Regional Airport Authority announced Friday that the budget airline will soon begin service out of John Glenn International Airport. They estimate the annual economic impact to be in the neighborhood of $81 million.

“We are so excited to join Breeze Airways in announcing that Columbus will be one of the airline’s direct flight offerings,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “This investment is another indicator that Ohio’s economy is strong, and we are on the road to recovery.”

According to a statement, Breeze is a “new low cost airline offering point-to-point flights from smaller secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. “

Nonstop routes are scheduled to begin in July to the following destinations:

Charleston, South Carolina (July 8)

Hartford, Connecticut (July 22)

New Orleans, Louisiana (July 16)

Norfolk, Virginia (July 22)

Tampa, Florida (July 3)

Breeze Airways is the fifth airline started by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, who also founded JetBlue, Azul, WestJet, and Morris Air.