Breaking language barriers: City receives thousands to translate COVID-19 safety information

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In efforts to continue tackling COVID-19 and reduce the numbers, Columbus City Council is making more of an effort to reach out to communities with language barriers.

This summer, Columbus City Council received a $10,000 grant from the Welcoming American Resilient Rapid Response Fund to help build communication efforts for New Americans, immigrants, and refugees in Columbus.

The purpose of the funding is to support inclusive emergency management practices and to model trustworthy and effective communication efforts that will reach a diverse audience.

“We have translations in Spanish, Somali, Nepali, Arabic, French, Russian, and Fulani,” said City Council member Emmanuel Remy.

He says each video addresses COVID-19 facts that people may not be aware of or need a reminder of.

“You know wash your hands, social distance, wear a mask. Do all that you can personally so that we can all get out of this quickly. This is a critical time where everyone needs to do their part,” said Remy.

In addition to the Welcoming America grant, Remy is matching the $10,000 to fully fund $20,000 communications efforts for Columbus.

“We’ll continue to look for funding to continue to do these videos,” said Remy.

Next Tuesday the City Council will have a discussion talking about immigrant populations and the issues they are facing with COVID-19.

