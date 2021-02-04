Breaking down what led to the indictment of Adam Coy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Friday, former Columbus police officer Adam Coy is scheduled to be arraigned on charges in connection with the death of Andre’ Hill.
Quite a bit has happened in the six weeks since the shooting. Thursday, we learned Mayor Ginther has added his signature to ‘Andre’s Law,’ another step in police reform in the city.
- On Tuesday, December 22, officers arrived on the 1,000 block of Oberlin Drive on the city’s northwest side, just before 2 a.m. They were sent to investigate a non-emergency call, concerns about a vehicle being turned on and off. Upon encountering Andre’ Hill in an open garage, Adam Coy fired several shots. Hill later died.
- The next day, police released Coy’s body camera video. We learned did Coy not have the camera rolling upon arrival, only after the shooting. A rollback captured 60 seconds leading up to the shooting, without audio.
- Two days after the shooting, Thomas Quinlan, then the division’s chief, recommended Coy be fired. Quinlan noted three areas of what he called ‘critical misconduct’ — unreasonable use of deadly force, failure to activate his body-worn camera and failure to render aid.
- Monday, December 28, the city’s public safety director announced he would uphold the chief’s recommendation. Coy was fired.
- Monday, February 1, Columbus City Council passed Andre’s Law. It requires the use of body-worn cameras by officers when responding to any enforcement call, to provide medical assistance, and call for medics when use of force causes harm.
- Wednesday, February 3, just before 7 p.m., Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced a grand jury indictment. Coy now faces several charges, including murder and felonious assault. Coy also faces two charges of dereliction of duty, one for failing to turn on his camera and the other for not telling his partner he thought Hill was a threat.