Breakfast of Characters now more accessible to children on autism spectrum

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It was a magical morning for some Central Ohio kids Saturday. Hundreds met their favorite princesses, superheroes and other characters at the Breakfast of Characters event hosted by the Junior League of Columbus.

“Very exciting…just to see the smile on their faces, the glow in their eyes,” said Irene Calerdon who brought her three young daughters to the event.

10-year-old Majo, dressed in unicorn attire, said her favorite part was, “Probably meeting the Star Wars characters and the unicorn.”

The Breakfast of Characters is one of several events created to help the Junior League of Columbus raise money for its Adopt-a-Backpack for Children (ABC) initiative. It provides backpacks full of school supplies to children in need throughout Central Ohio.

“It’s a really great cause and a fun event at the same time for the kids,” said Junior League member Christin Smith.

In its fourth year, the Breakfast of Characters partnered with the Autism Society of Central Ohio for a special ‘sensory-friendly’ session. A later breakfast included a quieter atmosphere with dimmed lights, as well as a quiet room filled with sensory-friendly activities.

“It opens it up to all kids and everybody to be able to come out and enjoy themselves in different ways,” said Smith.

This is the 20th year the Junior League of Central Ohio is raising money for ABC.