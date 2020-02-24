Breakfast menu comes early to Columbus area Wendy’s restaurants

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Wendy’s has launched its breakfast menu in Columbus, a week ahead of the national roll out date.

According to Wendy’s, all Columbus market locations are now serving breakfast.

The breakfast menu includes items like the Frosty-ccino, the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, and the Breakfast Baconator. Sausage patties on the breakfast sandwiches are square, much like the chain’s burgers.

Wendy’s has tried a breakfast menu previously, but it had failed. Wendy’s told NBC News, the chain is investing to support its U.S. stores in preparation for the launch.

Dublin, Ohio-based Wendy’s was founded by Dave Thomas in 1969.