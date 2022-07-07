A frontal boundary draped across the state has been the focus for multiple rounds of heavy thunderstorms that have dropped 3 to 6 inches of rain on the Columbus area since Tuesday morning.
We will have a break from the torrential downpours today, as the boundary slips south to the near the Ohio River and a bubble of high pressure extends over the Great Lakes, pushing drier air into Ohio from the north. Clouds will mix with sunshine but expect a warm and moderately humid afternoon in the mid- to upper 80s.
A cold front will bring more rain and storms Friday afternoon, followed by cooler and much less humid weather Saturday through Monday, as high pressure builds eastward across the region.
Forecast
- Thursday: Mix clouds and sun, warm & sticky. High 88
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy, muggy. Low 70
- Friday: Mostly cloudy, humid, storms p.m. High 86
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High 83 (67)
- Sunday: Sunny, seasonal. High 83 (60)
- Monday: Sunny, warm. High 87 (62)
- Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms. High 87 (68)