A frontal boundary draped across the state has been the focus for multiple rounds of heavy thunderstorms that have dropped 3 to 6 inches of rain on the Columbus area since Tuesday morning.

We will have a break from the torrential downpours today, as the boundary slips south to the near the Ohio River and a bubble of high pressure extends over the Great Lakes, pushing drier air into Ohio from the north. Clouds will mix with sunshine but expect a warm and moderately humid afternoon in the mid- to upper 80s.

A cold front will bring more rain and storms Friday afternoon, followed by cooler and much less humid weather Saturday through Monday, as high pressure builds eastward across the region.

Forecast

Thursday: Mix clouds and sun, warm & sticky. High 88

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, muggy. Low 70

Friday: Mostly cloudy, humid, storms p.m. High 86

Saturday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High 83 (67)

Sunday: Sunny, seasonal. High 83 (60)

Monday: Sunny, warm. High 87 (62)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms. High 87 (68)