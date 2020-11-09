Boys and Girls Club expanding hours to meet demand

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The month of October has been rough, COVID-19 cases increasing everywhere. This has made it challenging for many parents balancing work and caretaking.

The Boys and Girls Club said it was crucial for them to open their doors and provide support both during school hours and outside of school hours.

“The response of our team was not can we, it was, we must,” Said CEO of the Boys and Girls Club in central Ohio, Doug Wolf.

He says the club has expanded their school hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., while still proving after school help for anyone who needs their assistance.

On top of that, parents have recommended more mental health resources, especially with the pandemic. Overall, in the last two years, the club has been working hard to train their staff in this area.

“The connection to caring adults is important. We’re trained our staff on how to respond when young people are struggling in their mental well-being.”

Mental health services will also now be offered after school for those who need them.

Right now, they serving at about a 40% capacity in central Ohio and will adapt if more cases continue to rise in Ohio.

For more information visit https://www.bgccentralohio.org/