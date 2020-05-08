Boys and Girl Club opens virtually to public

Boys and Girls Club has gone virtual and are now open to the public.

The club typically charges a 10-dollar yearly fee, but they want to reach as many people as possible.

Online you’ll find videos of painting, story time, and how to explore career paths to name a few… going virtual gives young people the opportunity to stay connected to trusted adults in their lives.

Doug Wolf, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbus expresses the importance of the club staying connected to the kids.

“It helps us stay connected to when we open back up into our clubs. It’s important for the kids to maintain the relationships and important for our staff to maintain that relationship as well.”

Soon the club will hand out sports activities in a bag to their members. In them are jump ropes, all kinds of balls and programming on how to use everything.

The club says these activities are important to the physical and mental health of kids.

Each Boys & Girls Club member will be able to come by three locations, at various times to pick up a bag from May 11 to 14.

Monday, May 11th 4-5:30pm (J. Ashburn, Milo-Grogan, South Side) Tuesday, May 12th 9-10:30am (J. Ashburn, Milo-Grogan, South Side) Wednesday, May 13th 10-11:30am (J. Ashburn, Milo-Grogan, South Side) Thursday, May 14th 2:30-4pm (J. Ashburn, Milo-Grogan, South Side)



