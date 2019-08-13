Boy finds seven-inch mammoth tooth at Inn at Honey Ridge

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A 12-year-old boy found a seven-inch mammoth’s tooth at the Inn at Honey Run.

According to an Inn at Honey Run blog post, the boy, Jackson Hepner, was attending a family reunion at the inn in July when he took a walk along Honey Run Creek.

Hepner spotted something along the water’s edge — a strange-looking solid object covered with ridges. He pulled the object from the mud, knowing he discovered some sort of tooth.

“I found the mammoth tooth about ten yards upstream from the bridge we had our family pictures on,” Hepner writes. “It was partially buried on the left side of the creek. It was completely out of the water on the creek bed.”

Over the next couple days, the tooth was identified as a third upper molar of a wooly mammoth.

Professors and scholars from the Ohio State University’s Orton Geological Museum, Ashland University’s geology department, and P. Nick Kardulias College of Wooster’s program of archeology helped identify the tooth.

Teeth of woolly mammoths are distinguished by parallel ridges, which the animals used to grind grass and seeds, the blog stated.

Inn at Honey Run Courtesy Photo

Hepner is waiting to get his tooth back.

“I would like to have my tooth back in my hands as soon as possible,” he wrote. “I want to show my friends.”

Mammoth’s were herbivores comparable in size to African elephants, standing about 10 feet tall and weighing up to three tons. The last known mammoths went extinct 4,000 years ago.