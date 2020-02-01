Boy, 9, reported missing from Linden area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking for a 9-year-old boy from the Linden area who they said didn’t come home from school Friday.

Shamarr Reid is black, 4-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown cornrow hair.

Shamarr was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black jacket, gray sweatpants, and gray boots. He may have a red backpack and a hoverboard with him.

Shamarr is a student at Como Elementary School.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.