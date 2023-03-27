PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A 7-year-old boy was killed when an ATV he was on hit a wire in West Portsmouth, Scioto County, on Sunday.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said Wyatt Moore, 7, and Jeremy Daniel Bryant, 42, were riding the ATV at Doctor Singleton Park on State Route 73 Sunday at approximately 3:45 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said that initial 911 reports said the ATV hit a wire, which threw Moore and Bryant from the vehicle.

Both Moore and Bryant were taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center, with Moore later being taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where he later died.

Bryant was later taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was interviewed by Scioto County Sheriff’s deputies and arrested.

Bryant has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; child endangerment, a third-degree felony; and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. The sheriff’s office said additional charges may be filed in the future.

The sheriff’s office did not state the relationship between the child and Bryant, but both lived at the same address.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at 740-354-7306.