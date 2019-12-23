Teen killed in Pickaway County crash

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old young man was killed after a single-car crash Monday morning in Pickaway County.

According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was a passenger in a 2011 Honda Pilot which was traveling south on State Route 104.

The Pilot veered off the right side of the road, striking a guard rail, police said.

The guard rail pierced the grill of the car, went all the way through the cabin and out the back of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, another 17-year-old, was taken to Mount Carmel Hospital with minor injuries.

While police haven’t released the names of the victims, friends of the two victims are shocked, especially this close to Christmas.

“Christmas is supposed to be a time where you’re supposed to be with your family and have a good time and I just hope that their family can, like, recuperate,” said Nicholas Reed, a friend of the crash victims.

Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff said the accident is currently under investigation.

The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Harrison Township Fire and EMS, South Bloomfield Police, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Scioto Township Fire and EMS, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.