Boy, 16, shot multiple times in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy is hospitalized after being shot multiple times Saturday afternoon in east Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, the victim said he was walking on Miller Avenue near Sycamore Street at approximately 12:45 p.m. when two unknown men in a black four-door sedan fired multiple gunshots.

The victim was hit in multiple parts of his body. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.