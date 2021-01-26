Boy, 16, reported missing in Fairfield County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old boy reported having run away Tuesday afternoon.

Jeremy Allen Gilgien is a white male, approximately 6-feet tall and weighing approximately 134 pounds.

Jeremy has sandy hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jeremy was last seen leaving his residence driving a silver 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Ohio license plate JBQ1866.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Detective R. David Maple at 740-652-7337.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools