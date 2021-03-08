Boy, 16, reported missing in Athens County

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – A 16-year-old boy has been reported missing by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.

Liam Fuller is white with blue eyes and brown hair. Liam is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

Liam was last seen wearing blue jeans, an orange and white jacket, a toboggan, and carrying a black backpack.

Liam’s last known location was at the Valero station on Columbus Road in Athens at approximately 8 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 740-593-6633.