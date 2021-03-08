Boy, 16, reported missing in Athens County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – A 16-year-old boy has been reported missing by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.

Liam Fuller is white with blue eyes and brown hair. Liam is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

Liam was last seen wearing blue jeans, an orange and white jacket, a toboggan, and carrying a black backpack.

Liam’s last known location was at the Valero station on Columbus Road in Athens at approximately 8 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 740-593-6633.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss