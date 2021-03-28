Boy, 14, hit in chest in west Columbus accidental shooting

COLUMBUS (WCHM) — A 14-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the chest by a friend Sunday evening in west Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a local hospital at approximately 5:27 p.m. for a report of a walk-in juvenile shooting victim.

Police said the teen and another 14-year-old boy were playing with a handgun they found inside a home on the 5200 block of Spencer Court.

The victim told police his friend unintentionally pulled the trigger, firing the gun and hitting the victim in the chest.

After the shooting, the victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Police said all evidence indicates the shooting was accidental.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-3689.